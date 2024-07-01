ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments on Girivalam path: High Court summons Dindigul Collector, Palani Tahsildar

Updated - July 01, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Encroachments being removed on Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, following High Court order. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Taking into account that the earlier court directions with regard to removal of encroachments along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district were not complied with, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Dindigul Collector and Palani Tahsildar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed them to appear before the court at the next hearing. The court observed that it is a clear case that the authorities have not complied with the earlier directions of the court. The court also directed the authorities to submit a report with regard to action taken and posted the matter for hearing on July 2.

The Revenue Department submitted that 138 encroachers were claiming patta for lands to be allotted to them. The claim was contrary to the willingness earlier submitted by them to the authorities for accepting alternative accommodation. When such being the position, the authorities ought to have taken necessary action for removal of encroachments from the properties by issuing short notice to the encroachers, the court observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Devasthanam Board submitted that the Revenue Department had issued another notice to the 138 encroachers. The court observed that it is a clear case that the authorities have not complied with the earlier directions of the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court was hearing petitions that sought the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path of the temple. Earlier, the court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path.

Pursuant to the direction of the court, the authorities started removing the encroachments from the Girivalam path.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US