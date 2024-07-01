GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encroachments on Girivalam path: High Court summons Dindigul Collector, Palani Tahsildar

Updated - July 01, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Encroachments being removed on Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, following High Court order.

Encroachments being removed on Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, following High Court order. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Taking into account that the earlier court directions with regard to removal of encroachments along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district were not complied with, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Dindigul Collector and Palani Tahsildar.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed them to appear before the court at the next hearing. The court observed that it is a clear case that the authorities have not complied with the earlier directions of the court. The court also directed the authorities to submit a report with regard to action taken and posted the matter for hearing on July 2.

The Revenue Department submitted that 138 encroachers were claiming patta for lands to be allotted to them. The claim was contrary to the willingness earlier submitted by them to the authorities for accepting alternative accommodation. When such being the position, the authorities ought to have taken necessary action for removal of encroachments from the properties by issuing short notice to the encroachers, the court observed.

The Devasthanam Board submitted that the Revenue Department had issued another notice to the 138 encroachers. The court observed that it is a clear case that the authorities have not complied with the earlier directions of the court.

The court was hearing petitions that sought the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path of the temple. Earlier, the court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path.

Pursuant to the direction of the court, the authorities started removing the encroachments from the Girivalam path.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.