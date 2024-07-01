Encroachments on Girivalam path: High Court summons Dindigul Collector, Palani Tahsildar

Taking into account that the earlier court directions with regard to removal of encroachments along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district were not complied with, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Dindigul Collector and Palani Tahsildar.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed them to appear before the court at the next hearing. The court observed that it is a clear case that the authorities have not complied with the earlier directions of the court. The court also directed the authorities to submit a report with regard to action taken and posted the matter for hearing on July 2.

The Revenue Department submitted that 138 encroachers were claiming patta for lands to be allotted to them. The claim was contrary to the willingness earlier submitted by them to the authorities for accepting alternative accommodation. When such being the position, the authorities ought to have taken necessary action for removal of encroachments from the properties by issuing short notice to the encroachers, the court observed.

The Devasthanam Board submitted that the Revenue Department had issued another notice to the 138 encroachers. The court observed that it is a clear case that the authorities have not complied with the earlier directions of the court.

The court was hearing petitions that sought the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path of the temple. Earlier, the court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path.

Pursuant to the direction of the court, the authorities started removing the encroachments from the Girivalam path.