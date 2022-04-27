Encroachments on 300 hectares of land evicted

DINDIGUL

Encroachment on about 300 hectares of land has been evicted and the drive would continue, said Collector S Visakan here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting, he said that the officials have been evicting encroachers at periodic intervals. However, it would be all the more welcome for the public to be vigilant.

When some farmers said that a few water bodies had been encroached, the Collector said that firm action would be taken. “ If pattas were issued wrongfully, they will be cancelled,” he asserted.

Farmers said that at least 10 elephants were moving in the Kanniwadi reserve forest and destroying crops raised by them. We need compensation and request the forest authorities to chase away the elephants into the forest. By establishing solar panels and huge pits, the animal movement could be restricted to a great extent,” they said.

Many farmers wanted distribution of kisan cards by holding special camps in villages. They wanted crop loans to be disbursed swiftly.

Intervening, Mr Visakan said that it would be explored with the authorities and asked the farmers seeking loans to give applications and assured to expedite them.

When some association leaders said that the benefit of gold loan waiver (up to five sovereigns) scheme of the government had not reached them, the Collector asked the left-out beneficiaries to give their names with details for necessary action.

Sundararajan, a farmer, said that they were facing difficulties in getting farm workers as the latter were engaged in MGNREGA scheme. The Collector said that it was a government policy. He asked the farmers to examine modalities for alternative crops, which required minimal assistance of farm workers.