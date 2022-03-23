Encroachments being evicted

THOOTHUKUDI

After the downpours during last northeast monsoon taught unforgettable bitter lessons to the Corporation officials, the urban civic body has started removing the encroachments in the port town.

In the first phase, illegal structures erected along the Jayaraj Road near the Corporation’s administrative office were removed on Wednesday following instructions from Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Since the already cramped Jayaraj Road was further strangulated by the traders, who have heaped their stocks even on the platforms to push the pedestrians on to the road, the Corporation was flooded with complaints from the public and the motorists. Subsequently, Mr. Jegan held discussion with the officials including Commissioner T. Charusree on starting encroachment eviction drive across the city in a phased manner.

To start with, the exercise was commenced at Jayaraj Road with City Planning Officer Ranganathan leading the Corporation team. Even though a few traders picked-up heated argument with the Corporation officials in a bid to stall the operation, the police escorting the team neutralized the opposition to ensure hassle-free continuation of encroachment eviction.

Mr. Jegan said Thoothukudi was experiencing flooding during monsoons since 2018 mainly due to encroachments. Those who had illegally occupied the roads by erecting any illegal structure should remove it before the Corporation officials doing it.

Any encroachment including steps of the houses built on the road, slopes starting from the road to take the vehicles to the portico of the houses, stocking the materials and machineries on the streets instead of keeping it inside the yard, especially on 20-feet-wide streets should be removed by the owners.

“The residents, by strictly following the rules, should help the Corporation protect any road mentioned in the Corporation records with specific width. Else, the Corporation will remove your steps, slopes, shades and other permanent or temporary structures with the help of earthmovers and collect the expenditure from the encroachers,” Mr. Jegan said adding that the encroachment eviction drive would be intensified in the days to come to keep the port town ready to face any downpour in future.