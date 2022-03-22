Encroachments along national highway removed

TENKASI

Officials of National Highways Authority of India, along with Kadayanallur municipality, removed the encroachments for about 4 Km along the busy Kollam – Thirumangalam National Highway on Tuesday.

After the public and various associations submitted petitions to Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj complaining about the illegal structures mushrooming along the Kollam – Thirumangalam National Highway to dangerously narrow down the highly officious thoroughfare, the Collector asked the NHAI officials to initiate drive against the encroachments after serving mandatory notice to the encroachers.

Subsequently, the NHAI issued notices to the encroachers asking them to remove the illegal structures within 2 weeks from the date of receiving the warning.

While more than 60% of the shopkeepers and others removed their illegal structures – mostly shades erected in front of their shops -, the illegally laid concrete pavements and slabs covering the drainage channels in front of the shops were removed with the help of earthmovers.

“The illegally constructed permanent structures that are occupying the road behind the Hospital Bus-Stand will also be removed shortly,” informed the officials, who installed billboards warning the encroachers of legal action.

Assistant Executive Engineer, NHAI, Rajendran and Assistant Engineer Siva Nandhini and Town Planning Inspector of Kadayanallur Municipality Krishnakumar led the encroachment eviction drive even as the police led by Sub-Inspector of Kadayanallur Kanagaraj giving protection.