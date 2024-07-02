GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encroachments along Girivalam path removed pursuant to court direction, High Court told

Published - July 02, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul district authorities told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that pursuant to the court direction, the encroachments along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district were removed.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar had summoned the Dindigul Collector and the Palani Tahsildar to appear before the court after taking into account that the authorities had not complied with the earlier directions of the court with regard to removal of encroachments along the Girivalam path of the temple. The officials appeared before the court during the hearing in the case.

The authorities submitted that the other encroachments would also be removed and notices had been issued in this regard. Taking note of the submissions made, the court dispensed with the appearance of the Collector and sought a further action taken report in the case.

Earlier, the Revenue Department had submitted that 138 encroachers were claiming patta for lands to be allotted to them. The claim was contrary to the willingness earlier submitted by them to the authorities for accepting alternative accommodation.

When such being the position, the authorities ought to have taken necessary action for the removal of encroachments from the properties by issuing short notice to the encroachers, the court had observed.

The court was hearing the petitions that sought the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path of the temple. Earlier, the court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachments from the Girivalam path.

