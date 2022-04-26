Encroachment on tank removed

Encroachment on Kondaneri tank in Rajapalayam being removed on Tuesday.

Rajapalayam

Revenue officials began an encroachment eviction drive on Kondaneri tank in Rajapalayam on Tuesday.

Buildings including residences, temples and shops were removed with heavy machineries amidst protest by the squatters.

However, the eviction process, led by Rajapalayam Tahsildar, P. Ramachandran, continued with the huge posse of police personnel, headed by Rajapalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramakrishnan, deployed at the site.

The tank which has a water spread area of 120 acres, was encroched upon to the extent of six acres, for around 40 years.

"Based on the instruction of the State Government following a Supreme Court order to remove all encroachments from water bodies, eviction on around four acres was removed," the Tahsildar said.

The district administration was taking efforts to provide alternative housing facility. Eviction on the remaining portion would be taken up soon.

Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department, Chandramohan, was present.