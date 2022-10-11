Encroachment on pedestrian platforms, carriage way creates chaos on South Masi Street

Pedestrian pathway and carriageway being encroached by hawkers near Vilakkuthoon Junction on South Masi Street in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Deepavali shopping has picked up in the last 10 days and vehicular traffic on the Masi Streets which is dotted by textile shops last weekend turned chaotic.

The sudden increase in numbers of shoppers, men, women and children, from far and near rushed towards the Masi Streets along with the volume of vehicles going up led to the congestion on South Masi Street near Vilakkuthoon Junction.

Despite following one-way traffic, the congestion for nearly 200 metres led to piling up of vehicles on the South Veli Street, Mahal Road and East Masi Street.

Though number of traffic police personnel were deployed in all vantage points, controlling the traffic on Saturday and Sunday miserably failed.

A traffic policeman complained that parking of two-wheelers on the South Masi Street between the Vilakkuthoon Junction and Manjanakara Street was the main cause for the traffic disorder.

"This stretch of road for a little more than 100 feet is the narrowest part of South Masi Street. And with few popular textile shops located on this stretch, all hawkers throng this spot and encroach upon the pathway and carriage way," he added.

Not only the hawkers, but also some of the shopkeepers were spreading out all types of garments on both the platforms.

Besides, the two-wheelers parked on the left side of the road is converted into temporary shops by the hawkers.

They place all types of garments, other goods and dolls on the two-wheelers.

"When the customers, who come in small to big groups, start to look at the goods and bargain with the hawkers, at least 10 to 12 feet of the road is occupied," an auto driver said.

Over and above, the autorickshaws that halt in front of the shops to pick up and drop the passengers lead to traffic snarls.

This slowly builds up into congestion that spills over to nearby Masi and Veli Streets.

If parking of two-wheelers is not allowed in the narrowest stretch and shifted beyond Manjanakara Street, where South Masi Street is wider, half of the problem in the coming days will be solved, say the police.