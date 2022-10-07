Encroachment of public property obstructs and upsets planned development, ecology and sanitation, says HC

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 07, 2022 19:05 IST

Encroachment of public property obstructs and upsets planned development, ecology and sanitation, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while directing the authorities to remove encroachments in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that it is the bounden duty of the authorities to be vigilant and prevent encroachment so as to preserve and protect public property.

The court passed the order while hearing two separate petitions that sought a direction to the authorities in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts to remove encroachments. The court directed the authorities to remove the encroachments in eight weeks.

In the Kanniyakumari case, the petitioner R. Jegathesh Chandra of Nagercoil sought the direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment and restore the water way of Naduoorkari odai in Mandaikadu village in Kalkulam taluk.

In the Thoothukudi case, the petitioner Velkumar of Tiruchendur sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment on a public pathway in Paramankurichi village in Tiruchendur taluk.

In both the cases, the State submitted that necessary steps would be taken to remove the encroachment within a time frame. The court directed the authorities to take action on merits after affording the opportunity of hearing to the petitioner as well as other parties.

