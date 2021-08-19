Encroachment eviction drive resumes

TIRUNELVELI

19 August 2021 19:25 IST

After a brief lull, the Highways Department resumed the encroachments eviction drive in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

Following complaints from the public on encroachments made along all arterial roads in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai, the Corporation and Highways officials launched the encroachment eviction drive recently along S.N. High Road and Tiruchendur Road. Though the drive was not conducted in aggressive manner, a good number of illegal structures along these busy roads were removed.

After a gap, the encroachment eviction resumed on Thursday between Melapalayam and new bus-stand.

One of the encroachments demolished during the drive was a permanent structure built on ‘Pon Bharani Complex’ of District Rural Development Agency near new bus-stand at Vaeinthaankulam where the self-help groups have their sale outlet. The permanent structure removed on Thursday was used by a self-help group to run an eatery.

“Since the eatery was built on land belonging to the Department of Highways, it was removed,” the officials said.

The officials, led by Assistant Divisional Engineer, Department of Highways Krishnasamy, also removed a bakery, two-wheeler repair shop and a teashop, all situated near the ‘Pon Bharani Complex’.