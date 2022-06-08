Encroachment eviction drive in Palayamkottai

TIRUNELVELI

Corporation officials removed encroachments found along the stretch between Vannarpettai Traffic Island and North Bypass Road here on Wednesday. There was mild resistance from traders.

Following complaints from the public about encroachments by traders all along the city that cause serious traffic jam every day, the corporation, along with the Department of Highways, started removing the illegal structures along North Bypass Road on Wednesday.

Led by Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, officials removed the permanent and illegal structures that had cropped up along the road and around Chellapandian Traffic Island. Advertisement hoardings, illegally erected shades, concrete plates laid on drainage channels were removed.

“Since these illegal structures hamper hassle-free movement of vehicles and pedestrians along this busy road, we have started the encroachment removal exercise, which will continue in every part of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai. We urge residents to remove illegal structures on their own or the Corporation will remove them,” he said.

The traders oppose the encroachment eviction drive saying that they should have been given prior notice but the corporation officials brushed aside it and continued their operation.