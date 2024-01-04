Encroachment eviction drive begins to prevent flooding in Tirunelveli again

January 04, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With the 24-hour ultimatum to remove all temporary and permanent encroachments made along the roads in Tirunelveli city having ended on Wednesday, the Corporation men swung into action on Thursday to evict all illegal structures on the Vannarapettai - Tirunelveli Town arch stretch.

The encroachments not only caused traffic congestions and accidents, but were one of the prime reasons that led to flooding in the December downpour. Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao had made an appeal to the public, especially traders who had occupied public spaces, to remove the illegal structures on their own within 24 hours. If not, the Corporation will remove them and collect the expenses incurred for it.

When the deadline ended on Thursday morning, Corporation personnel, backed by police and Highways Department officials, started removing the encroachments on the roadsides, pavement shops, pushcarts, etc. They also removed signboards and awnings in front of shops.

They slapped fine on a private firm for stationing a power generator on the roadside and asked the firm to remove it. The officials, who started their operation at Vannarapetttai, continued the drive up to Nellai Kannan Road near Tirunelveli Town Arch and along the four Car streets around Swami Nellaiyppar Temple.

“We’ve formed teams in all four zones – Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai and Melapalayam – for identifying the encroachments. A central committee will coordinate the eviction drive in all zones in an impartial manner. The drive will go till this mionth-end. Once the encroachments are removed, people will get wide roads and pedestrians can walk with ease,” Mr. Dnyandeorao said.

The Commissioner has also warned against dumping debris into the irrigation channels and discharging domestic sewage into these channels taking Tamirabharani water for irrigation.

A Tirunelvei Junction-based sweet stall owner pointed out that the recent flooding in Tirunelveli Junction was caused mainly by a massive permanent encroachment made by a politically and communally powerful individual.

“The permanent encroachment - a hotel on the stormwater drain - totally prevented flow of water into this drainage channel that drains the stagnant rainwater into the Tamirabharani. We are eagerly waiting to see whether this illegal structure will be removed or not by the Corporation as we suffered huge losses due to the recent flooding. If a proper survey is conducted by the Corporation and district administration with the help of maps available with the civic body and Survey Department, this illegal structure can be removed and flooding in Tirunelveli Junction will become a thing of the past. If not, the reconstructed Tirunelveli Junction bus stand with basement parking will get inundated during every downpour,” said a textile showroom owner.