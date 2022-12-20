Encroachment eviction drive around Palayamkottai market

December 20, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, which is all set to start reconstruction of the dingy Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai, launched a drive against encroachments around the market on Tuesday.

Since the Corporation plans to reconstruct the Gandhi Market, Palayamkottai, under the Smart Cities Mission, the shops are being shifted to the temporary shop cluster on Jawahar Grounds. Meanwhile, the Corporation launched the drive against the illegal structures erected in front of the shops around the market area as they hampered free movement of vehicular traffic.

While some of the shopkeepers removed the encroachments on their own, other structures were pulled down by the Corporation personnel. “We’ve planned to keep the shops around the Gandhi Market free from illegal structures before we start the construction work. The drive will be extended to other areas also in a phased manner,” said a senior Corporation official.