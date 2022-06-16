Encroachment eviction continues at Melappalayam

Encroachments being removed on Ambasamudram Road at Melappalayam in Palayamkottai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The Corporation and the Department of Highways on Thursday cleared encroachments along Ambasamudram Road in Melapalayam in the district.

Following complaints from the public, Corporation officials removed illegal structures along North Bypass Road recently. When the exercise resumed on Thursday, after issuing of notices to encroachers on Ambasamudram Road, Azad Road and Netaji Road, they s removed the encroachments with police protection.

“We removed more than 200 encroachments, mostly erected in front of shops, today and we will resume the operation on June 20,” they said.