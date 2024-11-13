Encroached lands to be cleared to make way for sportsgrounds in Thoothukudi

Encroachmens would be evicted from corporation lands and after fencing them, sportsgrounds would be established there, said Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a public grievance redress camp at the West Zone Corporation office in Thoothukudi, he said the Corporation had been conducting such camps at the zonal level since July. Over 4,000 petitions had been received so far and 70% of them had been resolved.

Preparations for monsoon season had been completed in Thoothukudi. Actions had been taken to evict encroachments in 40 parks under the corporation. Encroachments on vacant lands would also be evicted, fences erected around them and sportsgrounds for kabaddi, volleyball and basketball would be established there to encourage youth’s participation in games, he said.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Deputy Mayor Jenitta and zonal chairpersons were present at the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.