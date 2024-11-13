ADVERTISEMENT

Encroached lands to be cleared to make way for sportsgrounds in Thoothukudi

Published - November 13, 2024 08:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor N.P.Jegan and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan receiving petitions from the public at the Corporation west zone office in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Encroachmens would be evicted from corporation lands and after fencing them, sportsgrounds would be established there, said Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public grievance redress camp at the West Zone Corporation office in Thoothukudi, he said the Corporation had been conducting such camps at the zonal level since July. Over 4,000 petitions had been received so far and 70% of them had been resolved.

Preparations for monsoon season had been completed in Thoothukudi. Actions had been taken to evict encroachments in 40 parks under the corporation. Encroachments on vacant lands would also be evicted, fences erected around them and sportsgrounds for kabaddi, volleyball and basketball would be established there to encourage youth’s participation in games, he said.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Deputy Mayor Jenitta and zonal chairpersons were present at the camp.

