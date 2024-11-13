 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encroached lands to be cleared to make way for sportsgrounds in Thoothukudi

Published - November 13, 2024 08:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor N.P.Jegan and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan receiving petitions from the public at the Corporation west zone office in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Mayor N.P.Jegan and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan receiving petitions from the public at the Corporation west zone office in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Encroachmens would be evicted from corporation lands and after fencing them, sportsgrounds would be established there, said Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public grievance redress camp at the West Zone Corporation office in Thoothukudi, he said the Corporation had been conducting such camps at the zonal level since July. Over 4,000 petitions had been received so far and 70% of them had been resolved.

Preparations for monsoon season had been completed in Thoothukudi. Actions had been taken to evict encroachments in 40 parks under the corporation. Encroachments on vacant lands would also be evicted, fences erected around them and sportsgrounds for kabaddi, volleyball and basketball would be established there to encourage youth’s participation in games, he said.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Deputy Mayor Jenitta and zonal chairpersons were present at the camp.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.