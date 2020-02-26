Encroached land belonging to Meenakshi temple retrieved

A total of 1.99 acres of encroached land at Sammatipuram, near Ponmeni, belonging to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple was retrieved on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of the temple N. Natarajan said the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued an order on February 18, calling for the clearing of encroachments. The case had been pending before the court for 35 years as 24 individuals laid claim to the land.

While 0.69 acres of land were fairly well-protected from any major encroachments due to construction of a compound wall by the temple five years ago, authorities said they faced resistance from shopkeepers and house owners occupying 1.22 acres of land on the western side.

Mr. Natarajan said only two or three major land disputes were pending before the courts. “Otherwise, 99% of the temple land has been recovered. We are hoping for speedy clearance of the remaining cases.”

On February 23, 2.7 acres belonging to the temple, encroached by two theatres, were retrieved after 75 years.