Encountered history-sheeter’s body handed over to kin

Following an inquiry by the Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate on Thursday, a post-mortem was conducted on the body of history-sheeter Neeravi Murugan, who was killed in an encounter with police near Nanguneri on Wednesday.

Even as the body was kept in the mortuary of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate Ram Kishore conducted the mandatory inquiry into the killing of Murugan in the encounter. After the inquiry, Murugan’s elder sister Mariammal and her husband Arumugam gave their consent for the post-mortem, which was videographed.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to Ms. Mariammal. Later, it was cremated at the crematorium near V.M. Chathram on Palayamkottai outskirts.

Meanwhile, Dindigul Additional Superintendent of Police Lavanya visited the encounter site, and also Sub-Inspector Esakki Raja and the policemen, who have been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with injuries that they sustained in the attack by Murugan.