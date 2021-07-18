Encounter case: HC directs CB-CID to complete probe

Madurai

18 July 2021 20:16 IST

A robbery suspect was allegedly shot dead by police near Thiruvadanai in 2017

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed CB-CID to complete the probe in the alleged 2017 Ramanathapuram encounter case. A robbery suspect was shot dead by a team of policemen near Thiruvadanai in Thondi.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the CB-CID to ensure that the investigation was completed in the case and a final report be submitted to the court concerned within two months. The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Bhavani, the wife of the deceased Govindan.

The petitioner said that her husband was picked up from their house on April 13, 2017 in the evening and was subsequently shot dead by the police. She sought direction to the State to take appropriate action against the policemen involved in the encounter.

The State submitted that Govindan was an accused in a robbery case. He and his associates had assaulted and robbed a person of ₹9 lakh. A special team was formed to probe into the case and nab the accused in the robbery case.

Based on information, the special team spotted Govindan near Thiruvadanai in Thondi. They then went after him and intercepted him. The State submitted that Govindan tried to assault the police team with a billhook and it was then that he was shot by the police.

The court took note of the fact that apart from the CB-CID investigation in the case, Judicial Magistrate, Ramanathapuram had conducted an inquiry. The report said that the police had opened the fire in self defence.

Since the investigation was not completed, the court directed CB-CID to complete the probe. The State can take appropriate department action against the policemen depending on the outcome of the investigation.

With regard to the compensation amount sought by the family members of the deceased, the court said that the petitioner could submit a representation to the State. The representation can be considered by the authorities and an appropriate order passed, the court said.