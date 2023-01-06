Enchanting raga presentation by Gayathri Venkataraghavan

January 06, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The second day of the 71st Annual Music and Arts festival - 2023 of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam witnessed the vocal concert of Gayathri Venkataraghavan along with Mysore V. Srikanth on violin, N. Manoj Siva on mridangam and K.V. Gopalakrishnan on kanjira.

After the invocatory slokas on Lord Dakshinamurthy and Hayagreevar, Gayathri paid tributes to Bharathiar and invoked the blessings of Lord Ganapati through ‘Ganapathi thaalai’ in Nattai raga, in which the poet describes Lord Ganapathi (Manakula Vinayagar) as an embodiment of religious harmony.

Then she went on with Sri Annamacharya Samkirtana “Sreeman Naraayaa” in raga Bowli, seeking shelter in the auspicious Narayana’s feet, which M.S. Subbulakshmi popularised.

A quick raga alapana for the song “Gaanaamudha paanam” in raga Jyotiswaroopini by Koteeshwara Aiyyar, also known as Kavi Kunjaradasan, made the audience sit for a good raga elaboration.

Saint Tyagaraja’s ‘Maakelara vichaaramu’ in Ravi Chandrikaa made the audience think that they need not worry when the Prince of the King of Ayodhya holds the strings with which He controls and direct the activities and destinies of all. The song had its bhavam for which Tyagaraja’s songs are famous for.

Ragam Mohanam, which is a very pleasing and on enchanting pentatonic scale, was the vocalist’s choice for the evening. With the Viruttam ‘Srimath Sundaranayaki’ on the presiding deity of Madurai, she sang ‘Kadambari Priyayai’ by Dikshidar, whose signature is Guruguha on the Lord of Tiruttani. The sangati and swaras were relished by the audience, which appreciated Gayathri’s sincerity and the song captured the minds of the listeners.

In the tani avarthanam that followed, both N. Manoj Siva and K.V. Gopalakrishnan built up the tempo in a splendid show of team-work. An RTP (ragam thanam pallavi) in Bhairavi was efficiently rendered and the Pallavi ‘Devi Meenakshi Maha Bhairavi’ was rendered nicely.

The final pieces ‘Kannanidam eduthu solladi’ by Ambujam Krishna in ragam Ragamalika, ‘Ramanai Bhajithal’ by Papanasam Sivan in ragam Mand and Bharathiar’s ‘Matha Parasakthi’ in Ragamalika drew the applause from the audience.

Padmanabhan S