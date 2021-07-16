eNAM helps farmers earn better profit

Madurai

16 July 2021 22:01 IST

The National Agriculture Market or eNAM - an online trading platform for agricultural commodities - which has been functioning in Madurai and Usilampatti regulated markets, is helpful for farmers in earning better prices for their commodities.

The eNAM scheme was being implemented in the Madurai regulated market since March 2018. Similarly, the scheme has been implemented in Usilampatti regulated market from April 2020.

A total of 2,740 farmers and 76 traders have registered with the regulated market in Madurai. In Usilampatti regulated market, 141 farmers and 21 traders have registered.

Madurai market committee secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani said that the scheme was being implemented with an aim to help farmers earn higher profits.

During times when there was a lower price for commodities in the market, the farmers could store their produce in the godown at the regulated market and later sell it to the traders for higher profits.

Under this scheme, the sample of agricultural produce was collected from farmers and given to the traders. The traders would then assess the produce and bid the price that they were willing to pay through the eNAM application.

“At the Madurai regulated market, there is a special lab which will assess the physical and other parameters of the commodities. Based on this, an analytical report will be uploaded on the online portal everyday. This will help traders to assess the quality of the produce,” said Ms. Jeyarani.

The farmers can sell their produce to the trader who has placed the highest bidding amount. There will be no middlemen or intermediary between farmers and traders.

Till date, 2,190 metric tonnes of paddy, maize and pearl millet of 205 farmers were sold through the Madurai regulated market. A total of 405 traders have bought these commodities for more than ₹4 crore.

In Usilampatti regulated market, 81.93 metric tonnes of paddy, maize and pearl millet, of 35 farmers were sold. A total of 44 traders have bought the produce for over ₹18 lakh.

Inter-mandi trade and trade with mandis belonging to other States have also happened. Proposals have also been sent to introduce the eNAM scheme in Vadipatti and Tirumangalam regulated markets, she added.