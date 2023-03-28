March 28, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the recent brutal attack unleashed on two teachers of a government-aided primary school at Keezha Nambipuram near Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district, members of the Confederation of School and College Teachers have urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law with stringent provisions during the ongoing Assembly session to ensure protection of the teachers.

While staging a demonstration at the office of the Chief Educational Officer here on Tuesday evening, the protesters said attacks on the teachers across the State were being orchestrated at will by antisocial elements and some parents. Even though the perpetrators were arrested, attacks on the teachers were happening.

The teachers, who had the responsibility of moulding responsible citizens, had given up corporal punishment after the government prohibited the practice. However, the attacks on the teachers were continuing across Tamil Nadu, which could trigger counter measures from the family members and relatives of the teachers when such attacks overflowed out of school premises.

“The recurring brutal attacks have proved the point that a special law to check these attacks is very much essential. Hence, the State government, if it is really concerned about the safety of the teachers, should enact a law similar to the Act passed to protect the doctors and the hospitals from the attacks of patients and their attendants. If the existing provisions of laws fail to put an end to such attacks, the victims’ families and the relatives will be forced to find suitable remedial measures, which will further embarrass the administration,” the speakers at the protest warned.

The protesters also condemned the attack unleashed on teachers Guruvammal and Bharath of Hindu Primary School at Keezha Nambipuram by four members of a family.

“Though two couples were arrested by the police, they are yet to be detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act. Hence, the police should invoke stringent provisions of laws to ensure the safety of the teachers,” the protesters said.