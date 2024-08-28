Enact special legislation to protect witnesses in crime cases against women, says CPI(M) leader

A special legislation to protect witnesses connected to crime cases against women should be enacted to ensure punishment for culprits in such heinous crimes, said senior leader of Communist Party of India - Marxist K. Bala Bharathi.

Participating in a procession and protest here against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata, she said that crimes against women and children in the country were on the rise.

However, only in 24% of the cases pertaining to sexual assault against children the accused get punishment. In the vast majority of the cases, the accused go scot-free due to various reasons. “This shows that the witnesses do not get proper protection so that they can boldly tender evidence against the accused,” she said.

On the Kolkata case, she said the doctor underwent unimaginable physical abuse. Charging that the West Bengal government was trying to protect the accused, she said that the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, was trying play politics with the issue.

She condemned the cases of crime against women reported in recent times in various places such as Kallakurichi, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Krishnagiri.

“In the Krishnagiri fake NCC camp incident, the prime accused had died under mysterious circumstances. How will the truth behind the crime, involvement of others be probed by the police,” she asked.

She also condemned the Madurai police for making the protesters run from pillar to post to conduct the protest against crimes against women.

The protest was jointly organised by All India Democratic Women’s Association, DYFI, Students’ Federation of India and various other organisations and associations.