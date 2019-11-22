Enact law to stop honour killing: NGO

MADURAI

Without postponing any further, the government should enact exclusive laws to punish the accused in honour killing, said Executive Director of Madurai-based NGO, Evidence, A. Kathir here on Friday.

In a press release, he said that in Tamil Nadu 195 cases of honour killing had been reported in the last five years. Legal loopholes and indifferent attitude of the government had encouraged the accused to not only roam about scot-free but also commit such heinous crimes without fear.

In the recent honour killing reported in Nagapattinam district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by her mother for the reason that the girl, hailing from an intermediate caste, had fallen in love with a boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

A fact-finding team from Evidence, which visited Vazhamangalam village and interacted with the relatives of the boy and the girl, came to know that they were in love for about two years. The girl was told by the boy that they would get married when she turned 18 on November 24. But she died just four days before her birthday.

A relative from the girl’s side said that they were shocked over the death. The mother was also in a critical condition as she too had set herself on fire. According to doctors in the Nagapattinam GH, the mother was critical with 90% burns.

The relative said that the mother had planned to get her daughter married to a relative as second wife. Shocked at this, she had decided to flee her house. But some relatives ensured that the girl was in their custody.

On November 19, when Uma Maheswari, the mother, poured kerosene on her, the daughter’s attempts to stop her failed and she died in the GH.

Based on her dying declaration, the police registered a case of murder against Uma Maheswari.

While the government had promised to enact laws, nothing happened so far,. Mr. Kathir said and urged the government to expedite the process to prevent honour killings.