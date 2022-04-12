‘Enable prisoners to access case-related information in their own language’

HC directs State to install user-friendly software at information kiosks at central prisons

Considering that information is available only in English and Hindi at the kiosks at Central Prisons, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to install user-friendly software to enable prisoners to access information in their own language.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Rathinam of Andipatti in Theni district, who said his son Chokkar was kept in illegal custody at Madurai Central Prison for over nine months even after his acquittal in a murder case, as the court order was not properly informed to the prison authorities.

Chokkar and one Mayilraj were convicted by a trial court in a murder case. Mayilraj, the first accused, preferred an appeal against the verdict, but Chokkar did not file an appeal.

The High Court acquitted both of them. The prison authorities were informed of the acquittal of Mayilraj. However, the acquittal of Chokkar was not properly informed to them.

Chokkar remained in the prison for over nine more months till a legal aid counsel took up his cause. He was finally released in 2020. The petitioner sought appropriate compensation from the State for the mental agony suffered by his son.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar sought a status report from the State in the case and also issued a series of directions. The court directed the prison authorities to identify life convicts who were eligible for premature release.

The Superintendents of the prisons should make a list of prisoners once in four months so that their fate could be decided by the Advisory Board. When an order rejecting the application for premature release was passed, it should be communicated to the prisoner, enabling the prisoner to challenge the order. The District Legal Services Authority should appoint advocates to visit prisons and collect materials.

The advocates should have sufficient practice on the criminal side. The appointment of legal aid counsel should be made after proper assessment of their ability to interact with the prisoners, the judge said.

The court directed the State to install user-friendly software in information kiosks at central prisons in four months. The court adjourned the hearing till July 4. The request for compensation for the illegal custody of Chokkar would be decided later, the judge said.