En Mann, En Makkal yatra is to ensure third term for PM Modi, says Annamalai

July 28, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Madurai

En Mann, En Makkal would be the BJP’s yatra to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term in office, Party State president K. Annamalai said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the yatra would enlighten the people on the benefits that the Modi-led government had brought to each Assembly constituency in the State. “We want to get the people’s support for the BJP and its allies in the Lok Sabha election.”

On Friday, the inaugural day of the yatra, a booklet — ‘What did Modi do?’ — will be released, and one lakh copies will be distributed in Ramanathapuram district. For 1,700 km, the yatra will be on foot and then on a special vehicle for 900 km.

With short breaks planned, the yatra will be completed by January before the work for the Lok Sabha election begins. Public meetings, in which a Union Cabinet Minister will participate, will be held in 10 cities.

‘Anyone can join’

Mr. Annamalai said leaders of the alliance parties would be taking part throughout the yatra and at the public meetings. Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and former Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar will represent the AIADMK at the inauguration.

When asked about inviting former AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, he said, “Anyone who wants to stand with the BJP to create a good future for Tamil Nadu can join.”

Replying to a question, he said the dossier on against DMK’s Cabinet Ministers and their benamis that was submitted to the Tamil Nadu Governor would be given in the form of a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. He also sought action against the benamis of six Ministers.