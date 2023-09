September 13, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MADURAI

An empty coach of an express train derailed while being shunted at Madurai railway yard on Wednesday night. According to railway sources, the derailment took place in the stabling line of Bodi line at around 8:30 pm. Two sets of wheels of the last coach of Coimbatore-Madurai Express slipped from the track.