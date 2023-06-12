ADVERTISEMENT

Employers told to upload details of migrant workers on portal

June 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commercial establishments and other organisations, which have employed migrant workers from other States must register the details of their employees on the portal, http://labour.tn.gov.in/ism.

According to a press release from the Joint Commissioner of Labour P Subramanian on Monday, employers must register workers of shops, commercial establishments, hotels, restaurants, schools, motor transport and other sectors. The employers can create a login ID by using the Registration Certificate/Licence Number issued by the Department of Labour and fill employees’ details such as name, mobile number, date of birth, Aadhaar number, bank account details, address and educational qualification.

Workers employed in construction sector can also register in the Tamil Nadu Construction Welfare Board to get assistance given by the Board. In the event of death, the legal heirs would get ₹5 lakh. Along with Public Health Department, the Board provided health care schemes to migrant workers through 50 mobile health clinics. Members can call multi-lingual toll-free numbers - 80042 52650 or landline 044 24316900 to air their grievances, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US