Employers told to upload details of migrant workers on portal

June 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Commercial establishments and other organisations, which have employed migrant workers from other States must register the details of their employees on the portal, http://labour.tn.gov.in/ism.

According to a press release from the Joint Commissioner of Labour P Subramanian on Monday, employers must register workers of shops, commercial establishments, hotels, restaurants, schools, motor transport and other sectors. The employers can create a login ID by using the Registration Certificate/Licence Number issued by the Department of Labour and fill employees’ details such as name, mobile number, date of birth, Aadhaar number, bank account details, address and educational qualification.

Workers employed in construction sector can also register in the Tamil Nadu Construction Welfare Board to get assistance given by the Board. In the event of death, the legal heirs would get ₹5 lakh. Along with Public Health Department, the Board provided health care schemes to migrant workers through 50 mobile health clinics. Members can call multi-lingual toll-free numbers - 80042 52650 or landline 044 24316900 to air their grievances, the release said.

