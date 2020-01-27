Employees, students honoured at R-Day celebration

MADURAI

Captivating performance by school students and felicitation of Corporation employees marked the 71st Republic Day celebration at Arignar Anna Maligai here on Sunday. Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan hoisted the national flag at 8.23 a.m.

Corporation school students performed Tamil folk dances like mayillattam, kolattam, thappattam, kuyilattam and poi kaal kudhirai. They also performed skits to emphasise the harmful effects of using plastic products.

Employees honoured

The Commissioner honoured seven Corporation drivers who completed 20 years of service without getting involved in accidents. A total of 85 Corporation employees from various departments were recognised for their exemplary performance.

Corporation school students who secured top three ranks in SSLC examinations – S. Ashika Rani, P.R. Priyanka and K. Madhumitha – were awarded cash prizes by the Commissioner. Similarly, Class 12 toppers – J.Shafana, E. Mohana Logapriya and Devadarshini – were also awarded.

Mr. Visakan also distributed prizes to the winners of drawing, elocution and essay writing competitions that were held earlier. Corporation school heads and teachers were also awarded for their performance. Private enterprises, which helped the civic body in different projects, were also honoured.

Deputy Commissioner V. Nagajothi, City Engineer S. Arasu and City Health Officer S. Senthil Kumar were also present.