Employees avert train accident

Madurai
When a track maintainer, B. Vasu, was on his routine duty along Samayanallur-Koodal Nagar section near here on September 14 morning, he noticed a weld failure on the track.
Immediately, he alerted the Station Master, of Samayanallur railway station through the gatekeeper, T. Krishnan.
But, it was then the SM realized that a goods train bound to Tirunelveli had just left the station towards Koodal Nagar and he could do little to stop the train from crossing the dangerous spot.
However, the gatekeeper acted swiftly and put back the red signal forcing the locopilot of the goods train to apply emergency brake to stop the train much ahead of the danger spot.
Appreciating both the track maintainer and the gatekeeper for their alertness that averted a possible untoward incident, General Manager, Southern Railway, John Thomas on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹ 3,000 each.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath