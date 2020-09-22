Employees avert train accident

Madurai

When a track maintainer, B. Vasu, was on his routine duty along Samayanallur-Koodal Nagar section near here on September 14 morning, he noticed a weld failure on the track.

Immediately, he alerted the Station Master, of Samayanallur railway station through the gatekeeper, T. Krishnan.

But, it was then the SM realized that a goods train bound to Tirunelveli had just left the station towards Koodal Nagar and he could do little to stop the train from crossing the dangerous spot.

However, the gatekeeper acted swiftly and put back the red signal forcing the locopilot of the goods train to apply emergency brake to stop the train much ahead of the danger spot.

Appreciating both the track maintainer and the gatekeeper for their alertness that averted a possible untoward incident, General Manager, Southern Railway, John Thomas on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹ 3,000 each.