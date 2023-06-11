HamberMenu
Employees asked to enrol themselves in Fireworks, Match Worker’s Welfare Board

June 11, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has appealed to fireworks and match unit workers, who are not covered under Employees State Insurance and Provident Fund, to enrol themselves in the Fireworks and Match Worker’s Welfare Board.

In a statement, he said that the new welfare board for the workers employed in fireworks and matches unit has been functioning since January 1, 2021.

The employees of 18 unorganised sector welfare boards have been provided with several assistances and benefits including for education, marriage, maternity and for buying spectacles.

Besides, they are given natural death and accidental death assisatance, workplace accidental death assistance, assistance for disabilities due to accidents, pension and family pension.

Death assistance of ₹ 2 lakh has been given to the kin of those workers who had enrolled under the new welfare board, the Collector said.

The district administration has also instructed the fireworks and matches units to pay ₹ 200 for each of the unorganised workers employed by them towards their contribution for the welfare board. The demand draft should be drawn in the name of Secretary, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Match Worker’s Welfare Board, Payabale at Chennai.

The demand draft along with the list of employees should be sent to Assistant Commissioner, Labour Department (Social Security Scheme)in Virudhunagar, the statement said.

The enrollment can be done through https://tnuwwb.tn.gov.in, the statement said.

