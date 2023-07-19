Employees accuse higher officials of shabby treatment

July 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Employees in the Revenue Department, even after discharging their duties to their best abilities and under pressure, were taken to task at review meetings by higher officials such as Collector and District Revenue Officer, said M. P. Murugaiyan, State president, Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association.

The association members, led by the office-bearers, staged a demonstration on the Collectorate campus here on Tuesday, seeking the government to take stern action against such officials exhibiting anti-employee attitude.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Murugaiyan said there were times when the officials even threatened their subordinates of severe punishment. The Collector or the DRO agree to meet the office-bearers only once in three months or so.

The district office-bearers led by president Muthupandian, secretary Ashok Kumar, treasurer Gopi and vice-president Sait said the Collector and DRO conducted review meetings till 10 p.m. The staff members worked on holidays and beyond office hours and completed the targets so as to ensure that the government’s welfare schemes were implemented on time or reached the beneficiaries without delay. In this background, the attitude of the higher officials towards the staff was disappointing and disgusting.

The TNGEA central committee would be holding its meeting in Sivaganga district on August 5. The district administration must change its attitude. Otherwise, the association will be compelled to intensify its next course of action. A memorandum with these grievances had been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM’s Special Cell and Chief Secretary to the government, the office-bearers said.