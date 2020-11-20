Emphasis on integrating ecology with economy

Madurai

20 November 2020 22:11 IST

The government, corporates and civil society must work towards integrating ecology with the economy, in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, said S. Ramadorai, Chairman, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services.

He was delivering the Shri Manikam Ramaswami Memorial Lecture hosted by Thiagarajar School of Management through an online platform on Friday. Mr. Ramadorai said that with unemployment rising due to the pandemic, it was important to reconsider jobs where the environment takes centre-stage. Youth must choose jobs that were more environment-oriented.

The pandemic had highlighted shortage of hospitals, testing centres and other shortcomings in the healthcare sector, he added.

K. Venugopal, Director, Kasturi and Sons Limited, who spoke at the event, recalled his experiences with Ramaswami, a renowned industrialist.

Mr. Venugopal said Ramaswami was very passionate towards the development of the country and had clear and practical ideas for the development of the nation. He was an honest industrialist who never supported corruption, he added.

B.T. Bangera, Chairman, Board of Governors, TSM, was present.