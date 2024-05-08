Emission testing centres in Virudhunagar get new version of facility

All the 14 vehicle emission testing centres in Virudhunagar district have adopted the new PUCC2.0 version of emission testing facility from May 6.

A statement said that increased emission from vehicles polluted the environment which affected the lungs of the people.

When the officials of Department of Transport found violations of testing parameters by several emission testing centres during inspection, the web-based PUCCC 2.0 version was launched in the five centres in Virudhunagar, one in Aruppukottai and four in Sivakasi and four in Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam.

As per the new technology, every emission testing centre should have a designated mobile phone with the PUCC 2.0 version app installed in it.

The new version comes with GPS facility.

With this technology, the centre will be able to conduct test only within 30 metres of its actual location. This will prevent issuance of pollution under control certificates for vehicles without bringing them to the centre.

Besides, the app would produce the certificate only if photographs and video clipping of the process of emission checking of the particular vehicle is uploaded, said Virudhunagar Regional Transport Officer J.K. Bhaskaran.

One of the photographs will capture the number plate of the vehicle, which will reflect in the certificate. The other photograph will have the image of the inspector taking up the test along with the number plate and the probe of the testing machine inserted into the silencer of the vehicle.

