Emergency loading dose at PHCs, HSCs helps save lives: T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

September 29, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The emergency loading dose stocked in all the 10,999 rural health facilities, 8,173 health sub-centres and 2,286 primary health centres across Tamil Nadu has come in handy in saving lives in remote locations, said Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian at Thoothukudi on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Speaking at the World Heart Day celebrations organised by Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital, he said that the ‘Idhayam Kaapom’ (save the heart) program was launched on June 27 in Tamil Nadu. The objective was to provide an effective first-aid to people coming with heart ailments.

On the advise of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Health department stocked 14 drugs including Aspirin in all the health facilities. The moment, a patient turned up with chest pain or among others, after medical observation he/she would be administered the drugs and taken to an advanced hospital for further screening.

In this process, the Minister said that many lives had been saved. In Pudukottai, near Thoothukudi airport, where a facility was functioning, at least six cases were reported and the lives were saved. He further said that three among them had undergone angiogram and it was found that they were suffering from cardio-related issues.

Likewise, the Minister said the 8-km health walk road had been identified in all the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu. Very soon, the CM would launch the stretch in Chennai and other districts would also get it simultaneously through video-conferencing. The aim of such a health walk road evolved after a visit to Tokyo, he said and added that it would be ideal for all age group to keep fit and healthy, which ultimately keeps the heart in good shape.

Minister Geetha Jeevan and others also joined the walk near the beach in Thoothukudi, where the 8-km health walk road has been identified, the health department officials said.

