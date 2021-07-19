‘Elite school’ students make their teachers proud

S. Abinash

RAMANATHAPURAM

19 July 2021 21:58 IST

Of the 36 students, 14 secure 540 and above and the rest above 500

Plus Two students of the government’s ‘elite school,’ wherein bright students from poor families are given special coaching, have scored good marks in the board examinations, the results of which were released on Monday.

S. Manoj Kumar was the topper with 558.44 out of 600 marks, K. Vigneshwaran came second with 550.46 marks and S Abinash secured 549.67 marks. Teachers and education officials are happy with the results. Speaking to The Hindu, school coordinator V. Thava Ramkumar said that after surmounting many odds, these students had scored good marks.

The ‘elite school’ had 36 students, including nine boys. Fourteen among them have secured 540 and above, while the 22 others scored above 500.

Thanking his teachers and parents, Vigneshwaran, the topper, said that he focused on studying what was taught on that day on that very day instead of procrastinating. This, he said, helped much in while sitting for the board examinations, he said.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns affected the regular exam schedule, one cannot find fault with the weightage method, he said.

A teacher said that despite Vigneshwaran’s father being physically challenged and his mother working as a daily wager in the 100-day job scheme, the boy had secured high marks.

Abinash's father Subramani, a fisherman from Moorpannai and his mother Pancharani, thanked the teachers for their encouragement.

Chief Educational Officer S. Satyamurthy, who had been a major force in helping the students and teachers in giving the required infrastructure, said that the ‘elite school concept’ introduced by the then Collector Nandakumar had brought in desired results.

All the 36 students from the school had applied for NEET and were preparing well for the same, Mr Thava Ramkumar said.