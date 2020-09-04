Elevated highway work: traffic diversion in Madurai

In view of construction work of elevated highway on Ambedkar Road, Madurai City Traffic Police have effected traffic changes and made the stretch of road between Kakkan statue junction and Periyar statue one way from Saturday.

Only vehicles coming from Melur Road would be allowed to take the road to proceed to Tallakulam.

Vehicles coming from Gokhale Road, New Natham Road and Alagarkoil should take the Race Course Road from Alagarkoil Road-Race Course Road junction and take a right turn near Youth Hostel to reach Kakkan Statue junction for proceeding towards Mattuthavani, instead of Ambedkar Road.

However, vehicles from New Natham Road and Alagarkoil Road that are proceeding towards Goripalayam would be allowed as usual through Periyar statue junction