Elevated corridor on New Natham Road scheduled to be commissioned in January 2023

November 21, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Madurai

The first-ever elevated corridor for Madurai district, which is part of the four-lane highway connecting Madurai with Thuvarankurichi via Natham, is all set to be commissioned by January 2023.

“The works are in an advanced stage and finishing touches are now being given,” said an official from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The work under Bharatmala Paroyojana Scheme which began in November 2018 was scheduled to be completed by November 2020, but got stretched by two more years following COVID lockdown-related disruption and delay in shifting of service lines.

As per the project, the 7.3 km-long elevated corridor, said to be the longest in Tamil Nadu, begins from IOC junction in Chinna Chokkikulam and ends at Chettikulam.

Thereafter, the road goes on ground level.

“This road (62-km) will reduce the distance between Madurai and Tiruchi by around 20 km,” the official said. Besides, it would be the feeder road to the second Ring Road, under construction, between Vadipatti and Thamaraipatti. “Thus, it would serve as a better link road for people from northern side of Madurai to reach destinations in southern western and northern districts,” he added.

Of the three arms, the two exit arms on Ambedkar Road and Alagarkoil Road are almost complete. However, the work for entry arm on Gokhale Road along with construction of a major culvert on the same road is under way.

Similarly, works for drains and ducts on both sides of the road is also at an advanced stage. Road laying work on the elevated corridor is almost over.

Work on one of the four ramps at Iyer Bungalow and Narayanapuram — two for entry and two for exit — were to be completed. The road under the elevated corridor was almost done except for small stretches and final layer would be laid by December-end. Placement of sign boards and lighting facility is under way.

“The elevated corridor has been designed for a maximum speed of 80 kmph. However, a speed restriction of 30 kmph would be imposed on the arms to ensure safe passage of vehicles,” the official added.

As per Indian Road Congress specifications, at least two major humps on hilly region near Kadavur have been removed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles to not only maintain the maximum speed but also prevent fuel wastage by vehicles.

As part of the project, beautification of four tanks -- Naganakulam, Chinna Puliyankulam, Krishnankoil Teppakulam and Karuppayoorani -- has been taken up.