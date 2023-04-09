April 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Madurai

The longest elevated corridor of Tamil Nadu on New Natham Road, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is attracting good number of Madurai residents.

Though vehicles were few in number, two-wheelers and cars were seen plying on the four-way bridge on Sunday, with residents taking photographs and videographing their experience on the new facility.

The 7.3-km-long elevated corridor starts from Gokhale Road and passes through several residential areas like Race Course Colony, DRO Colony, Athikulam, Narayanapuram, Iyer Bungalow, Tirupalai and Oomichikulam and ends at Chettikulam.

The journey time on the bridge would be reduced considerably when compared to the ground-level road which has numerous cuttings on the median for vehicles to cross. Most of the vehicles reach Chettikulam within five to six minutes.

With the elevated corridor winding through the curves of the New Natham Road, National Highways Authority of India has restricted the speed limit to 50 kmphy by putting up several caution boards. However, the speed limit on the two arms meant for vehicles to climb down the bridge at Tallakulam and Melur Road has been further restricted to 30 kmph due to sharp curves.

The work on the elevated corridor which began in November 2018 was scheduled to be completed by November 2020. However, after COVID out-break, the works got suspended and slowed down and it dragged for more than two more years.

The works included construction of three arms and four ramps, one each for climbing up and down at Tiruppalai and Iyer Bungalow. Renovation of four tanks along the alignment of the road, have been completed at a cost of ₹770 crore, including ₹550 crore for construction. There are 188 piers.

The elevated corridor is part of the four-laning of Madurai-Natham-Thuvarankurichi highway. The toll plaza has been put up at Parali Pudur on Madurai-Dindigul border.

Out of the 36 km project between Madurai and Natham, work has been completed on nearly 35 km. A little over one km of road work on three stretches - Alagarmalai, Kizhavan Malai and Usilampatti Malai - were yet to be completed due to delay in getting clearance from the Forest Department.

Similarly, drain works in small stretches were also going on.

The NHAI has also lit up the bridge and also the road under the bride with good lighting facilities, including solar lighting for blinkers on the ramps.