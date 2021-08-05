Elephant movement suspected

KODAIKANAL

05 August 2021 20:40 IST

Forest officials have urged the farmers and tribals living in upper Kodaikanal to remain indoors as they have a strong suspicion of elephant movement in some private farms over the last two days. Following complaints of coconut plantations being destroyed, they have asked the people to stay indoors and not to venture into the fields during late evenings. The villages including Puliyur and Pethuparai were under scanner since Monday after farmers complained about the destruction. The elephants may even move towards areas where the human population settlements were situated.

