Forest officials have urged the farmers and tribals living in upper Kodaikanal to remain indoors as they have a strong suspicion of elephant movement in some private farms over the last two days. Following complaints of coconut plantations being destroyed, they have asked the people to stay indoors and not to venture into the fields during late evenings. The villages including Puliyur and Pethuparai were under scanner since Monday after farmers complained about the destruction. The elephants may even move towards areas where the human population settlements were situated.
Elephant movement suspected
Special Correspondent
KODAIKANAL ,
August 05, 2021 20:40 IST
Special Correspondent
KODAIKANAL ,
August 05, 2021 20:40 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 5, 2021 8:41:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/elephant/article35750582.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story