Two injured in elephant attack

NAGERCOIL

20 July 2021 20:04 IST

A shopkeeper and his daughter sustained injuries in wild elephant attack near Maaraamalai on Tuesday.

Sources in the Department of Forest said Manikandan, 39, of Vazhaiyaththuvayal, who is running a shop in Maaraamalai in the Western Ghats near Keeripaarai, was going on his bike to open the shop on Tuesday morning along with his 16-year-old daughter. When they were on their way to Maaraamalai, three elephants were standing on their way. When Mr. Manikandan stopped his bike, one of the elephants attacked his daughter with the trunk in which both of them fell on the ground. While Mr. Manikandan sustained fracture in his leg, his daughter screamed in fear and pain. As the farmers working in the nearby ranches made noise, the elephants moved away from the spot.

The father and the daughter have been admitted to a private hospital in Nagercoil.

Advertising

Advertising