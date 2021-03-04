Andal Temple elephant returns to Srivilliputtur

The Andal Temple elephant, Jayamalyatha, that was thrashed by its mahout and his assistant at the elephant rejuvenation camp returned to temple on Thursday.
The temple authorities and devotees accorded a warm reception to the 19-year-old female elephant on the temple premises. The temple Fitperson, Ravichandran and Temple Executive Officer, A. Elangovan, offered it fruits after garlanding the elephant.
“We have temporarily appointed two persons, Subramanian and Tirupathi, to take care of the elephant for the time being. Since Subramanian has acquaintance with Jayamalyatha for two years and Tirupathi for four years, the elephant has been friendly with them,” Mr. Elangovan said.
Jayamalyatha has been with the temple since 2011.
Stating that the temple premises had good environment for the elephant, he said the shed has good ventilation and water facility. Besides, there was enough space on the premises to allow the elephant go for a walk.
Mr. Elangovan said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner had asked him to take the elephant back to temple after it was left lonely among other elephants being taken care of by their mahouts. The elephant would be under close watch, he said.
