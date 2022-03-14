Elephant owner fined ₹25,000 

An elephant owner from Thoothukudi was fined ₹25,000 by Forest Department officials in Ramanathapuram after the domesticated animal was transported without a permit. The officials intercepted the truck carrying the elephant and found that there was no proper permit for its transportation.

The elephant had been taken to Sivaganga district for an event. When it was being taken back to Thoothukudi, a team of officials intercepted the truck. The officials found that the people transporting the elephant did not have any permit.

The officials took the elephant in their custody on Sunday night. Later, the elephant owner, Ramadas of Thoothukudi, agreed to pay the fine of ₹25,000. After the fine was paid, the elephant was released on Monday morning.