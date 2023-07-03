Elephant movement inside Berijam Lake stops tourists’ entry

July 03, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KODAIKANAL

Following elephant movement inside the Berijam Lake, the forest department officials have announced ban on entry of tourists inside the Lake on Sunday.

A large number of elephants are spotted in the forest area and allowing visitors may cause any conflict due to trespass. Hence, it has been proposed to suspend visitors from entering inside the lake until the movement of the pachyderms declined, officials said.

In the meantime, the tourist operators in the hill station said that the tourists visiting Kodaikanal had reduced to a great extent after the summer season came to an end. Moreover, educational institutions have reopened and that only during weekends or any holidays, they expected crowd in the hill station.

