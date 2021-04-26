Elephant found dead

Madurai

26 April 2021 23:43 IST

An elephant, said to be 15 to 16 years old, was found dead on Monday in the Palani range of Kodaikanal Forest Division. There was no evidence of hunting and it could have died of natural causes, said forest officials. The carcass was found in the reserve forest and a post mortem would be conducted, they said.

A four-month-old calf of the elephant was found near the carcass. The forest officials said that the calf was under their supervision now. “We are taking steps to reunite it with the herd and hopefully tomorrow we’ll manage to reunite it,” said P. K. Dileep, District Forest Officer, Kodaikanal.

Advertising

Advertising