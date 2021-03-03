Madurai

Elephant found dead

A 40-year-old female elephant was found dead in Mundanthurai Range of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

Sources in KMTR’s Ambasamudram Division said the death of the female elephant came to light when the forest personnel were on a patrol in the Agasthiyarmalai beat on Wednesday. A team of veterinarians conducted the autopsy and buried the corpse at the spot.

Age-associated ailments are suspected to be the reason behind the death of the elephant, the sources said.

