Elephant found dead near Kannivadi reserve forest in Dindigul district

May 04, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The nine-year-old male elephant is believed to have been electrocuted, Forest Department officials said

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a nine-year-old male elephant was reportedly found on a private patta land inside the Kannivadi reserve forest (RF) in Dindigul district on Friday (May 3, 2024) evening, Forest Department officials said on Saturday, May 4.

According to Forest officials, beat patrol staff in the Kannivadi range found the carcass in Dhonymalai village, about 500 metres away from the Kannivadi RF block.

A post-mortem would be performed as per the protocol, officials said. They said from their observations, they believe the animal may have died due to electrocution after accidentally touching the electric pole with its trunk.

A detailed report would be filed based on the conclusions from the post-mortem, they added.

