Madurai

Elephant electrocuted

An illegal electrified fence erected around a farm killed an elephant in a paddy field close to the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in the district.

Sources in the KMTR’s Ambasamudram Division said the 40-year-old female elephant had come to the foothills in search of food in the small hours of Friday and it tried to enter the fenced farm of Chellakutti, 75, of Arunachalapuram where he had raised paddy.

As the wire fence had been electrified with illegally drawn power to check intrusion of wild animals that damage standing crops, the 9-feet-tall animal got electrocuted and died on the spot.

On coming to know about the electrocution of the elephant, the KMTR officials rushed to the spot and picked-up Mr. Chellakutti for interrogation while hunt is on to detain his son, who had reportedly electrified the fence by drawing electricity from the motor room that has free power connection.

After the autopsy, the carcass was buried there.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 6:24:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/elephant-electrocuted/article33307988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY