Elephant electrocuted

An illegal electrified fence erected around a farm killed an elephant in a paddy field close to the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in the district.
Sources in the KMTR’s Ambasamudram Division said the 40-year-old female elephant had come to the foothills in search of food in the small hours of Friday and it tried to enter the fenced farm of Chellakutti, 75, of Arunachalapuram where he had raised paddy.
As the wire fence had been electrified with illegally drawn power to check intrusion of wild animals that damage standing crops, the 9-feet-tall animal got electrocuted and died on the spot.
On coming to know about the electrocution of the elephant, the KMTR officials rushed to the spot and picked-up Mr. Chellakutti for interrogation while hunt is on to detain his son, who had reportedly electrified the fence by drawing electricity from the motor room that has free power connection.
After the autopsy, the carcass was buried there.
