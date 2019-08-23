Elephant, earthmover detained for bid to smuggle wood

NAGERCOIL

Forest department officials have detained an elephant, which was reportedly about to be used for transporting illegally axed trees from government land.

Sources in the department said unidentified persons axed jackfruit and rubber trees grown on government land at Kulapparai near Arumanai in Kanniyakumari district and were about to smuggle the timber with the help of an elephant and an earthmover. As revenue officials in Vilavancode received information about illegal felling of trees, they rushed to the spot.

While the culprits reportedly managed to escape, the officials detained the elephant and the earthmover at the spot. Following information from revenue officials, Forest personnel from Kaliyal Range went to the spot and detained the elephant.

Further probe is on to identify the owners of the earthmover and the elephant.